Online retailer Amazon set to create 1,000 seasonal jobs for Doncaster workers

Online retail giant will create 1,000 jobs for Doncaster workers by employing more people to work at their fulfilment centres in the town throughout the festive period.

The seasonal workers will be hired to help pick, pack and ship customers’ Christmas orders.

Mark Hemming, Regional Director, said: “We look forward to welcoming 1,000 seasonal workers in Doncaster to play an integral role in helping us deliver an exceptional experience for our customers during the Christmas season.

“We plan all year round for the festive period and the increase in people at our site to provide a positive work environment with a series of fun events that can be enjoyed by everyone.”

Amazon has three fulfilment centres across Doncaster.

Recruitment for the seasonal roles is now underway. Further information about working at Amazon can be found at www.jobsatamazon.co.uk.