One of world's best rock climbers creates climbing wall at Sheffield school

World-famous climbing legend Steve McClure helps Thea Smith, aged eight, and Dinah Wilson, five, get the hang of the new climbing wall he has installed at Westways Primary School in Crookes. Photos: Sarah Crabtree

Lucky children at an award-winning Sheffield primary school are getting to grips with a new addition to their playground – a climbing wall designed and installed by one of the best rock climbers in the world.

Steve McClure is renowned as Britain’s leading and most important sport climber, having devised and conquered some of the hardest climbing routes in the UK.

He also happens to be a former dad at Westways in Crookes – which this month scooped the star accolade of Primary School of the Year in the Sheffield Schools Get Active Awards, staged at the English Institute of Sport.

So Steve was more than happy to come back to the school where his children Amelie, now 19, and Harry, 13, used to be pupils – to plot out and fix an exciting new route.

He even hung around afterwards to show children the ropes and help them get the hang of it.

“Westways did good by our kids and set them up for life,” said Steve, aged 54, who lives in Crookes.

“I’ve always had a good relationship with the school and the teachers at Westways, and the headteacher Mr Hollamby has always been very friendly and nice, so I was happy to do it.

“I think it’s so important to give the kids – all kids – the chance to experience climbing. It’s been my passion and my sport for many years, and I don’t mind at all giving a bit back to the school that was so good to us.”

Steve McClure with Thea Smith, aged eight, and Dinah Wilson, five, as they tackle the new climbing wall

The new climbing route replaces a corner wall of holds higher up the playground that Steve fitted for Westways when his daughter was around five or six.

“I did that section years ago, probably when Amelie was in Reception or Year 1 – she’s at university now!” laughed Steve.

“What I’ve tried to do with this new one is to make it so you have to move a bit like you would if you were actually climbing on rock.

“Not just shuffling from side to side, but really moving your body, reaching and thinking, to progress from one position to the next.”

PE teacher David Millns with Year 5 pupils who saw Westways crowned Sheffield Primary School of the Year at the Sheffield Schools Get Active Awards at the English Institute of Sport

The pink and purple ‘pinkle’ grips Steve used for the project came pre-loved from The Climbing Works off Little London Road, and are being paid for by the fundraising efforts of the Friends of Westways PTA, a registered charity which exists to enhance the school experience through subsidised trips, new equipment and technology, and improvements to the school facilities.

“The holds should last a lifetime – certainly until all the children here have grown up and moved on!” said Steve, who still climbs alongside a career in coaching, writing, consulting, and route-setting for commercial and private climbing walls.

The new wall comes as Westways rounds off a super sporting year, being crowned Primary School of the Year at the Sheffield Schools Get Active Awards.

Westways PE teacher David Millns – an elite marathon runner himself, who this year completed the London Marathon in a blistering 2:34:15 – said the win was ‘a huge honour’.

“Among the reasons why we won were our bespoke PE curriculum, our thriving extra curricular programme for over 300 children a week, and our commitment to giving every child the chance to enjoy school sport – our thriving cross country programme, for example, is admired right across the city,” he said.

Next year is Westways’ 125th anniversary – the school, on Mona Avenue, opened in May 1901 – and the PTA is planning a range of Crookes-wide community events and activities to celebrate.

Search ‘Friends of Westways’ on Facebook or Instagram to find out more about the anniversary events, visit amazon.co.uk/registries and search ‘Westways’ to buy a book for the school, or visit https://www.peoplesfundraising.com/donation/donation-1749646671274 to make a donation to the Friends of Westways charity.