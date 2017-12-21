One of Sheffield's most popular bars will be closing EARLY on Christmas Eve

Some people like to stay in and get a takeaway on Christmas Eve while others will make the trip to see the in-laws.

While Christmas traditions are usually different for every family, one tradition that many people have in common is going for a big night-out.

Many Christmas meals have been slightly delayed because one family member has gone slightly overboard on the sherry and is nursing a festive hangover.

Christmas Eve is a time when many bars rake in the money and only close their doors in the early hours of the morning.

However, one bar in Sheffield is prepared to forego a huge chunk of its income by closing their doors early on Christmas Eve - for one selfless reason.

Maggie May's on Trippet Lane will close their doors at 9pm on Christmas Eve with last orders being rung out half an hour before this.

Owner of the popular bar, Gary Sinclair, said this is to give its staff some 'well earned chill time' in preparation for Christmas Day.

He said: "At Maggie May's Sheffield, we not only play the best classic oldies but our mind set and company values are very much in the old school traditional way of thinking.

"Christmas day is a day to enjoy with family & loved ones or reflect on loved ones no longer with us, it is also right that my staff should enjoy this special day without being totally knackered working till a very late hour on Christmas eve.

"Therefore on Sunday, December 24th, Christmas Eve, we will open at 2.00pm and have an afternoon of Maggie May’s favourites followed by DJ playing Christmas classics, and an old fashioned sing a long if you fancy it.

"A lot of our staff are students who have to travel home early the next morning to be with their family and for this reason we will be closing our bar at 9.00pm on Christmas eve.

"This will allow our staff some well earned chill time. I'm sure our loyal customers will appreciate that they have served you well and worked so hard as we have once again enjoyed a record breaking Christmas at our venue.

"Thank you for your understanding & co-operation. Merry Christmas to one and all."