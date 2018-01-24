One man jailed and another in custody after rise in burglaries in South Yorkshire town

Detectives have attempted to reassure people living in a South Yorkshire town following a rise in burglaries.

Det Insp Mark Oughton, of South Yorkshire Police, said one man had already been jailed for 16 weeks and another will appear at Sheffield Crown Court at a later date.

He said: "We’re aware that the local community in Swinton is feeling concerned about the rise in both domestic and commercial burglaries in the area.

“It’s understandable that the increase in reports has led to increased worry, but I want to reassure those living and working in Swinton that we are working hard to combat this issue and identify those responsible for these crimes.

“We have already seen some positive results – last week we charged a 30-year-old man in connection with a burglary committed the same day. He has already pleaded guilty and been sent to prison.”

Lee Michael Hoyle, of Birdwell Road, Swinton, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 16 charged with burglary, going equipped for theft and shoplifting. He pleaded guilty to all offences and was jailed for 16 weeks.

Hoyle burgled a property in Edward Street, Swinton, stealing a bike worth around £200.

In addition, 34-year-old Mark Stanton, of no fixed abode, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 19 charged with four counts of theft, one count of criminal damage and one drugs offence.

The charges relate to alleged criminality in the Mexborough area in December 2017.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court at a later date.

DI Oughton added: “I hope these court updates reassure the local community how swiftly we’re working to tackle this issue and wherever possible, we are apprehending suspects and working with the Crown Prosecution Service to bring these individuals before court.

“We know that these crimes can leave a significant impact on victims and the wider community.

“This is unacceptable and we will take robust action against anyone found committing these crimes, not only in Swinton but across Rotherham.

“If you have any concerns about the burglaries in Swinton, or hold any information about who may be responsible, please give us a call on 101 or alternatively, remember you can call Crimestoppers to give them information anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111.”