One in four Sheffield residents fall victim to buying counterfeit goods online, says survey

One in four Sheffield residents fall victim to buying counterfeit electrical goods online, according to a survey.

Research by Electrical Safety First highlighted how e-commerce websites are being misused by ruthless sellers as a platform to exploit online shoppers, exposing them to thousands of counterfeit, substandard and suspected recalled electrical goods.

The charity surveyed 162 people across the region and found a quarter of them have fallen victim to buying counterfeit electrical goods on the internet which exposes them to fire risk at home and potential electrical shock.

The type of products causing the most concern included tumble dryers, kettles, adaptors and hair straighteners.

Phil Buckle, chief executive of Electrical Safety First, said: "We were appalled to discover how easy it is to buy dangerous electrical goods online.

"Our investigation uncovered appliances that were visibly substandard, counterfeit or even subject to a recall, with model numbers matching items on our product recall list.

"It’s evident that e-com websites must work to improve the way in which they regulate third party sellers to protect consumers from the risks posed by dangerous fake goods.”