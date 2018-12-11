One dead and others injured after gunshots are fired near Christmas market in Strasbourg

Gunshots have been fired close to the Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg.

It has been reported that one person has been killed and at least three have been injured in the incident which took place close to the city's famous Christmas market.

French government warned the public to stay inside and described the incident as a "serious public security incident".

Strasbourg deputy mayor Alain Fontanel tweeted: "Shooting in downtown Strasbourg. Thank you all for staying home while waiting for a clarification of the situation."

