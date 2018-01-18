Ominous warning for cannabis growers, dealers and users in Sheffield suburbs

Police in Sheffield today issued an ominous warning to cannabis growers, dealers and users.

Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team tweeted: "For any residents of Southey Green/Parson Cross that feel it is acceptable to grow, use or distribute cannabis onto our streets, we look forward to seeing you very soon."

The tweet was accompanied by this photo of a police battering ram, used during raids to break down doors.

Asked whether raids had begun in those neighbourhoods, the team responded: "We started work on Monday and this is a warning of what is to come. Watch this space in coming weeks...."