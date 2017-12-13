Ofsted reveals 130 schools have not achieved a 'good ' inspection grading for 10 years

Ofsted has revealed that 130 schools have not achieved a 'good' inspection grading for 10 years.

The schools, which have not yet been named, are referred to in Ofsted's annual report, which says that disadvantaged pupils should not be used as an excuse for chronically under-achieving schools.

Amanda Spielman, the education watchdog's chief inspector, hit out at a culture of 'disadvantage one-upmanship' as she unveiled her first annual report.

It shows that 130 schools in England have not recorded a good inspection in the last 10 years despite receiving 'considerable attention and investment'.

Others facing similar challenges have been able to achieve success, showing improvement is possible, it states.

Speaking at the launch of the report later today, Ms Spielman will say: "There is no doubt that the leadership challenge facing some schools is great.

"But progress is possible and we should all be wary of using the make-up of a school community as an excuse for under-performance.

"I do find myself frustrated with the culture of 'disadvantage one-upmanship' that has emerged in some places."

More than 500 primary schools and around 200 secondaries have been judged as requiring improvement or being satisfactory at their last two inspections, according to the report.

Of those inspected this year, around 80 primary and 50 secondary schools were found not to have been rated good or outstanding at any point since 2005.

Unstable leadership, high staff turnover and difficulties recruiting were noted as shared characteristics between these schools, while many have high proportions of pupils from deprived areas.

In her speech, Ms Spielman will call for support to be directed at consistently under-performing schools.

She is expected to say: "Fixating on all the things holding schools back can distract us all from working on the things that take them forward.

"Schools with all ranges of children can and do succeed.

"Where this is difficult, what is needed is greater support and leadership from within the system.

"That means making sure the system has the capacity to provide this support."

The chief inspector will also caution against the threat posed by a rising number of conservative religious schools which 'actively undermine British values' and equality law.

Overall, education and care provided to young people is 'better than ever', with around 90 per cent of primary schools and 79 per cent of secondaries rated good or outstanding, the report said.

The quality of early years providers has improved, with 94 per cent judged to be good or outstanding compared with 74 per cent in 2012.

Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner said schools were struggling with Government policies, which had created problems with teachers' pay and recruitment while driving up their workload.

She said it was 'not enough' for the Government to focus on geographical areas regarded as having fallen behind in terms of social mobility.

"Some of our most vulnerable children ... have been failed by this Government's policies," she said,

"We have got to start addressing that issue. Just dealing with the opportunity areas is not enough. Ofsted is quite clear that it is not about areas in particular, it's schools that are still not able to raise their standards and raise their game."

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb said: "Standards are rising in both primary and secondary schools.

"The report recognises the widespread good practice and continual improvement across the system but we know there is more to do to tackle consistent under-performance.

"We are targeting the areas that need the most support through our Opportunity Areas and by investing £280 million over the next two years to target resources at the schools most in need to improve school performance and deliver more good school places.

"Having excellent teachers in our most challenging schools is also key to school improvement, which is why we're investing £75 million in teachers professional development and announced a further £42 million for training in the Budget."