Ofsted inspectors take Sheffield secondary school out of special measures

A Sheffield secondary school previously branded inadequate by Ofsted inspectors has had its special measures removed.

Chaucer School, in Parson Cross, was put into special measures in April 2016 after inspectors found a number of failings.

But following their most recent visit in November, inspectors from the Government’s education watchdog found that the school is making improvements.

The school has now been given the higher rating of requires improvement. and has been taken out of special measures.

Inspectors found that the school, which is now run by Tapton School Academy Trust, has made improvements in all areas, particularly over the last 18 months.

They found that behaviour, attendance and teaching had improved, pupils are making better progress and school leaders have developed a broad and balanced curriculum.

Inspectors said that school leader, including governors, are ‘now strongly focused on the appropriate priorities for improvement’.

Headteacher Scott Burnside said “Chaucer School is in a strong position to take forward the next stage of its improvement journey; with particular thanks to students, parents and staff for the partnership, hard work and determination to succeed that has brought this about.”

But in their report inspectors outlined several areas which need to be improved further.

They found pupils progress in key stage four is ‘well behind where they should be’, the quality of teaching, learning and assessment is too inconsistent and pupils’ attitudes to the school’s personal development programmes are variable, due to inconsistencies in its delivery by teachers.

Chief executive and director of secondary for Tapton School Academy Trust, David Dennis, said: “Chaucer School’s membership as part of the Tapton School Academy Trust is recognised by inspectors throughout the report.

“Chaucer School benefits from cross-trust initiatives, leadership support and shared subject skills and expertise.”

