Ofsted inspectors praise improved Sheffield primary school with ‘good’ report

A Sheffield primary school previously requiring improvement has now been judged ‘good’ by Ofsted inspectors.

Westways Primary School in Crookes, underwent a period of turbulence after the previous inspection by education watchdog Ofsted, who found the school required improvement in two consecutive visits.

Westways Primary School are celebrating a good Ofsted report. Executive Headteacher Sam Fearnehough is pictured celebrating with pupils.

But, the school say they have now had their reputation restored, after receiving a 'good’ Ofsted report, which showed improvement in all aspects with a good quality of teaching and a broad and balanced curriculum.

READ MORE: Sheffield cycling project aims to tackle loneliness among older people in care homes

Inspectors said Mrs Sam Fearnehough, who was appointed as executive headteacher in September 2017, had ‘raised expectations’ of what pupils should and can achieve and as a result pupils’ outcomes have improved.

They also found that pupils’ attendance had ‘improved’, and that the proportion of children in the early years achieving a good level of development was above the national average.

Executive Headteacher Mrs Fearnehough said the achievement was ‘quite momentous’ for the school after the two 'requires improvement' Ofsted reports since 2014.

She added: “Everyone here is thrilled that Westways now has it’s reputation restored as a good school.

READ MORE: Campaign for flypast to mark Mi Amigo plane crash anniversary in Sheffield discussed in House of Commons

“It’s thanks to the commitment of dedicated staff who love working at Westways and a determined effort to improve the quality of teaching and learning for all our children.

The school’s leadership team was also praised for supporting staff through professional development which Inspectors say is ‘having a positive effect on improving good quality teaching’.

Inspectors recognised progress had been made by pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

But, despite improvements they said the leadership of this has not been consistently effective.

It was also found that leaders do not consistently analyse behaviour trends which in turn could improve pupils’ conduct and attitude to learning.

And, Inpsectors said that although they work with external agencies to provide appropriate support for vulnerable students and their families records did not precisely reflect the action taken.

The school must now improve the effectiveness of leadership and management.

Further improvement is also needed in the quality of teaching, learning and assessment.