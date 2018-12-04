Ofsted gives Sheffield’s Hunter’s Bar Junior School ‘outstanding’ inspection  rating

Have your say

Staff and children at a Sheffield school have every reason to celebrate after it was awarded the highest rating by inspectors.

Hunter’s Bar Junior School, on Sharrow Vale Road, has been judged as outstanding across all areas following a visit from education watchdog, Ofsted.

Headteacher Michael Watson along with some staff and members of the school council celebrating the Ofsted report. Pictures Steve Ellis

Inspectors hailed the leadership as ‘exceptional’, the curriculum ‘extremely rich and stimulating’ and teaching and learning as ‘strong’.

They found pupils’ attitudes to learning are exceptional and they are excellently behaved.

The inspection report added that at the heart of the improvements and success at the school has been ‘high-quality research and training’.

Headteacher Michael Watson said is outcome of the report and the improvements made was a ‘team effort’. The school was judged as good after its previous inspection in 2014.

He added: “We are fortunate to have such fantastic children, governors and supportive parents.

“As a whole staff team we use research to guide our decisions and use evidence to inform our teaching practice.

“It was pleasing that the Ofsted team recognised the importance of this.”

Inspectors also found that attainment was above average and the school works ‘extremely well’ with parents.

They added that children were considerate, appreciate different cultures and religions and to listen to others’ views.’

Pupils who have special educational needs or disabilities were also found to receive ‘first-class’ support.

Chairman of governors Yogi Amin said: “I am delighted for everyone at the school.

“We have always felt that that school is a brilliant educational environment and to be rated as outstanding in all areas is a special achievement.

“The inspectors were impressed with the curriculum, stating that it was ’extremely rich and stimulating’.

“Music, art, drama and sport are very much in evidence and have a profoundly positive impact on pupils ‘enjoyment and their high attendance’.”