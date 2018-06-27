Officers rewarded for helping put Sheffield burglar behind bars

A team of police officers have been recognised for their work to help ensure a Sheffield burglar was jailed for six years.

Chief Supt Stuart Barton presented six officers with Good Work Minute certificates for helping secure the conviction Paul Cooper who broke into a property in the Hunters Bar area on June 3.

Cooper, 36, of Norfolk Park road, was arrested and charged with burglary. He pleaded guilty to the offence and was jailed for a total of six years at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, June 25.

TPS Scott Szymczak said: “As a result of the excellent description and actions of the witness at the scene officers were able to locate Cooper trying to make his escape with the stolen goods.

"Cooper was caught in the act and thanks to the hard work of the officers and PCSOs involved along with the officer in charge of the investigation - Det ConLamb and the Sheffield CID team - he was quickly charged and remanded for the offence preventing any further offending.

"South Yorkshire Police recognise the impact that burglary has on its victims and are working hard to bring offenders to justice with significant sentences such as this”

The actions of the officers and PCSO’s who attended the incident, arrested Cooper and identified key evidence were today recognised by Chief Supt Barton who awarded them a Good Work Minute for their actions.