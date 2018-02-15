Officers launch knife crime operation in Doncaster town

A large police operation saw officers hunting for knives stashed away in a Doncaster town.

Police search teams took to fields adjacent to Schofield Street in Mexborough Wednesday afternoon, as part of the national initiative to tackle knife crime.

Looking for discarded or hidden knives, officers were working in a part of town where weapons have previously been discovered and violent crime recorded.

As part of Op Sceptre, the force has recovered scores of knives and offensive weapons during the first few days of the week-long initiative, which has involved raids on properties, education stands to engage young people and the operation of knife arches across the county.

Retailers have also been educated on their legal obligation not to sell knives and bladed items to under 18s.

Sgt Stuart Rowse said: “We turned up a plaster knife during a successful sweep of sports fields and a children’s play area. While on the face of it, the return might appear insignificant, our work today will serve as a deterrent to the criminals who have been known to hide drugs and weapons in the vicinity. Today’s police presence will also have disrupted their activities.”

"People like to see officers in their community and we received a warm reception. Residents were happy to stop and talk about the positives and concerns in their locality, which is encouraging, as we’re always listening.”