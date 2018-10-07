Officers find large cannabis factory in Sheffield

A large cannabis factory has been found in Sheffield.

The set up was discovered by officers in Birley while they were out on patrol on an unrelated matter.

The cannabis farm was found in the Birley area on Saturday.

21 plants in total were found in various parts of the property, all of which will now be destroyed.

Officers also urged the public to report suspicious suspicious activity to them by calling 101 or, in an emergency, 999.

READ MORE: Man knifed nearly two weeks ago dies and becomes EIGHTH fatal stabbing victim in Sheffield this year

READ MORE: Woman allegedly sexually assaulted in Sheffield student accommodation

READ MORE: This is why you may have heard a low flying plane over Sheffield last night