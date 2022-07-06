South Yorkshire Police launched a public appeal to find a man, named only as ‘David,’ on Sunday, July 3 and said he was last seen at around 5.30pm on Saturday, July 2.
They have now confirmed that officers searching for David have found a body.
The force spokesperson added that while ‘formal identification has not yet taken place, officers do believe it to be David’.
Read More
Read MoreWilliam Collins: Sheffield Council 'hoping to meet family soon' over giant heads...
“His family are being supported by specialist officers at this incredibly difficult time and they ask that their privacy is respected.
“We are not treating the incident as suspicious,” the spokesperson said.