They have now confirmed that officers searching for David have found a body.

The force spokesperson added that while ‘formal identification has not yet taken place, officers do believe it to be David’.

Police have now found a body in the search for missing 58-year-old man, David

“His family are being supported by specialist officers at this incredibly difficult time and they ask that their privacy is respected.