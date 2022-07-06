Officers find body in search for missing Rotherham man, South Yorkshire Police confirm

A body has been found in the search for a missing 58-year-old man, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed this afternoon.

By Sarah Marshall
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 2:56 pm

South Yorkshire Police launched a public appeal to find a man, named only as ‘David,’ on Sunday, July 3 and said he was last seen at around 5.30pm on Saturday, July 2.

They have now confirmed that officers searching for David have found a body.

The force spokesperson added that while ‘formal identification has not yet taken place, officers do believe it to be David’.

Police have now found a body in the search for missing 58-year-old man, David

“His family are being supported by specialist officers at this incredibly difficult time and they ask that their privacy is respected.

“We are not treating the incident as suspicious,” the spokesperson said.

