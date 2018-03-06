Officers carry out 'police operation' on Sheffield estate

Have your say

Officers have carried out a 'police operation' on a Sheffield estate.

But South Yorkshire Police has refused to tell The Star why they attended Westwick Crescent in Greenhill this evening.

The Star understands a large police presence including multiple cars and vans attended a property on the Greenhill road.

A police helicopter was also spotted overhead. It is not known whether it was linked to this incident.

A South Yorkshire Police 101 control room supervisor told The Star: "I cannot give you anymore information at this stage but I can confirm a police operation has taken place."

More to follow.