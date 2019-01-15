Officers appeal to trace bike stolen from Rotherham driveway

Officers are appealing for information after a bike was stolen from a driveway in Rotherham.

At around 2:30pm on Saturday January 12, it is believed a man wearing a dark colour hoody was seen taking the bike from the driveway of a property on Kiveton Lane, Todwick.

A black, or possibly dark blue Vauxhall Vectra was used by the offender/s to put the bike inside.

The car waited on Rectory Gardens before heading off towards the crossroads at Kiveton Lane and Station Road.

The bike is a Vitus Sentier model in lime green and the serial number is known.

Officers are currently carrying out an investigation and are asking anyone with information to report it.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting crime reference number 14/15649/19.