Offenders to clean-up Sheffield suburb as punishment for crimes

Offenders are set to clean up a Sheffield suburb as a punishment for their crimes.

The Manor and Arbourthorne Neighbourhood Policing Team has nominated South Street in Park Hill as an area that would benefit from the Community Payback Scheme.

Graffiti in Park Hill

CRIME: Teenage girl and man face more questioning over fatal stabbing in Sheffield

It is blighted by graffiti and litter.

READ MORE: Police officers attacked with table leg in Sheffield

POLICE: Baby death suspect still in police custody in Sheffield

Under the Community Payback Scheme, offenders work on projects which benefit communities to make up for their crimes.

To nominate other projects, visit www.gov.uk/nominate-community-payback-project