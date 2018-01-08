Off-road bikes seized by police in Doncaster

Illegal off-road bikes have been seized by the police in Doncaster.

Two were seized by Police and Crime Support Officers conducting patrols in Wheatley and Balby over the weekend.

Another off road bike seized in Doncaster

They planned their patrols following concerns reported by members of the public.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "The PCSOs became aware of the first bike after members of the public reported two men had been seen riding an illegal off-road bike dangerously on roads and pavements around the Wheatley area.

"After making further enquiries in the area, the PCSOs quickly identified the bike matching the reports and seized it.

"The following day the PCSOs responded to reports of a second off-road nuisance bike that was causing disruption around Queen Street in Balby. After attending and searching the area, the PCSOs were again able to locate the bike and remove it from the community.

"In both instances, it was the information reported by members of the community that allowed the PCSOs to seize the bikes and remove the threat and disturbance they were causing.

"This action taken by the PCSOs forms part of the wider work that is being done by our local policing teams to seize bikes, identify offenders and improve safety within Doncaster. As well as working to target illegal off-road bikes, officers are also raising awareness amongst riders with legal off-road bikes to highlight where they can be ridden and safety measures they should consider."