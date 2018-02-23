Off road bikes, drugs and fly-tipping to be tackled by police team in Sheffield

A police team in Sheffield is to tackle off-road bikers, drugs and fly-tipping after residents listed the issues as their main concerns in a community survey.

Officers from the Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team asked Manor and Arbourthorne residents to list the main issues in their communities.

LISTED: These are the 10 most crime-ridden streets in Sheffield

Off-road motorbikes were ranked as the number one concern for locals, with 58 per cent listing them as an issue, followed by 51 per cent who said they were worried about drug dealing and taking.

REVEALED: These are the police’s NINE most wanted men and women in South Yorkshire

Fly-tipping and litter were listed as problems by 39 per cent of residents who completed the survey, followed by criminal damage which was cited as an issue by 23 per cent of locals.

One in five residents - 21 per cent - also said they were concerned about nuisance youths.

CRIME: CCTV image released of man wanted over theft in Sheffield bar

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We are completing some more work to help us target these problems and over the coming days and weeks we will post the work we are going to do to tackle these problems.

"Thanks to all who took the time to complete it."