Off-duty policewoman saves baby's life by performing CPR on snowy South Yorkshire street in pyjamas

An off-duty policewoman who saved a baby's life by performing CPR on a freezing South Yorkshire street wearing only her pyjamas has been hailed a hero.

The Rotherham South PCSO was in bed at home on Friday when she heard a woman screaming in the street that her baby had stopped breathing.

She instantly ran out into the snow in her pyjamas, wearing no shoes or socks, and saw the lady holding a lifeless 11-month old child in her arms.

The officer took the baby and urged the mother to call an ambulance as she began performing CPR.

"After a few rounds of mouth-to-mouth and chest compressions, the baby started breathing again," said a spokesperson from the Rotherham South neighbourhood policing team

"Due to the weather conditions, the ambulance arrived after approximately half an hour. The baby and mother were conveyed to hospital, leaving the officer to briefly care for the other five children ranging from two to 12 years.

"At the time of writing the baby is doing well and our officer is literally is a life-saver! We are extremely proud of her actions and hope that you feel the same!"

The tale melted the hearts of readers, who expressed their admiration for the unnamed officer and called for her to be honoured for her actions.

Julie Snowdon commented: "Fantastic actions. Well done to the PCSO. The mother will be eternally grateful."

Sandra Giddins wrote: "Well done. A real hero."

Dave Tingle said: "Recommend her for the Royal Humane Society Award for Resuscitation. As a serving officer, I did the same and received it.

Hayley Markham added: "So amazing and makes us so proud that people are willing to help. An amazing but scary thing to do. Well done!

Claire Waite said: "Not all superheroes wear capes. Fantastic to read something positive like this! The lady deserves some kind of award

And Sherrell Winder commented: "What a wonderful story! Hope all concerned are well. Medal for the brave PCSO!"