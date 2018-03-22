Off-duty crash cabbie was more than twice the drink-drive limit

An off-duty taxi-driver was involved in a collision when she was more than twice the legal drink-drive limit.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, March 14, how Carla Lynne Slater, 62, of Hilltop Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, was driving onto the A61 Whittington Moor roundabout at Chesterfield when she collided into the side of another vehicle.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said there was a road traffic collision about half-past-midnight on February 25.

She added that the other motorist was driving home with passengers and was driving on to Whittington Moor roundabout to go to Sheffield.

Mrs Allsop said: “She states she saw the lights of another vehicle coming to the roundabout from Chesterfield and thought it was driving fast and believed it would stop but it continued onto the roundabout and collided with the nearside of her vehicle and she thought that her vehicle would tip over due to the impact.”

Slater told police she had been to a party but had only had one drink.

The defendant registered 87microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath after the incident when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, according to the court.

Slater pleaded guilty to exceeding the drink-drive limit.

Defence solicitor Ben Slater said: “She had attended a party that evening and people make drinks for you and you are not responsible for what goes into the glass but you are responsible for drinking and the effect it has on you.

“She does not know if they were singles, doubles, or trebles.”

Mr Strelley added that Slater may lose her other employment as a carer because she needs to drive to people’s homes and she has already had her taxi driver licence revoked.

Magistrates fined Slater £185 and ordered her to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

She was also banned from driving for 20 months but she can reduce the disqualification by 22 weeks if she completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.