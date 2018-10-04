Odeon Cinema gives update to Sheffield customers after being closed for THREE months 

Sheffield’s Odeon Cinema has given its customers an update on the massive refurbishment project currently taking place.

The Arundel Gate complex closed its doors in the middle of July to undergo an extensive revamp to be transformed into an upgraded Odeon Luxe.

Odeon Cinema in Sheffield is being refurbished

Cinema bosses have promised better seating with built in tables and a more "immersive experience" once the work is complete.

The cinema has promised that Odeon Luxe will offer a 'wide range of treats for all tastes' with tables built into the seats.

Odeon will also be launching Oscar's Bar which will provide an extensive range of drinks.

It’s been three months now since work started on transforming the cinema and customers are wondering when it will finally be reopening.

Responding a question on Twitter, ODEON Help replied that the cinema still don’t have an opening date confirmed.

However, they have told customers to ‘watch this space’ so could it be opening its doors sooner rather than later?

An ODEON spokesperson said: “We are currently undergoing extensive refurbishments at ODEON Sheffield, including new luxury reclining seating, to ensure our guests experience the very best in cinema entertainment. We’ve plenty more exciting news in the pipeline, so watch this space.

"Every seat on every row in your new Odeon Luxe Sheffield will be expertly designed for you to relax and recline during your film. With less seats and more personal space, you'll have a more immersive experience with every visit.

"In the short time we are closed you can still see all the latest releases at Odeon Mansfield and Huddersfield.

"We will keep you updated with all the latest news on your Odeon Luxe Sheffield opening...we can't wait to welcome you back soon."