Occupants jump from moving car in South Yorkshire before fleeing scene

This was the wreckage after occupants jumped from a moving car in South Yorkshire, leaving it to career into trees.

Police said the car came off the road in Edlington, Doncaster, in the early hours of this morning.

The car was abandoned while still moving, and left to run into trees in Edlington, Doncaster

The occupants jumped out of the car, leaving it to carry on without anyone at the wheel, and ran off into the darkness.

READ MORE: ‘Multiple collisions’ across region as South Yorkshire counts cost of Storm Deirdre

Posting on Facebook, South Yorkshire Police’s operational support team said: “On searching the Astra we recovered some cash (not saying how much), so if the driver wants to ring us and come and claim it feel free, or we could put it into police funds instead and crush your car at the same time!”

Members of the public had their own suggestions about what to do with the recovered cash.

Police recovered cash from the crashed vehicle

READ MORE: Two women aged 20 and 22 die in horror smash on Woodhead Pass

Bob Hirst suggested: “Why not give it to the charities that help homeless people as a gesture of goodwill?”

And Stephen Shaw commented: “Enjoy the money, SYP, and have a good Christmas party. You guys deserve it with the dangers you guys face and the low points you go through in your job.”