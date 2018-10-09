Occupants flee flat blaze in Sheffield

The occupants of two flats escaped unharmed after a fire on a balcony spread into one of their homes.

CRIME: Killers wanted over two fatal stabbings in Sheffield



Two people in the burning flat on White Thorns Drive, Batemoor, fled unharmed and the occupants of the flat below left their home as a precaution.

White Thorns Drive, Batemoor

READ MORE: South Yorkshire Police warn of drug gangs targeting ‘vulnerable’ to use homes for criminality

The fire was discovered at 11.40pm and firefighters believe it was down to smoking on the balcony.

BREAKING: South Yorkshire prison officers set to receive ‘pepper spray’ to combat violence

Flames spread into the flat and caused extensive damage.

Three fire engines were deployed to the scene and crews spent over two hours dealing with the incident.