The occupants of a car had to be cut free by firefighters after a collision with a lorry on the M1, near Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said the Vauxhall Vectra crashed into the back of a lorry near to Woodall Services, between junction 30 and 31, on Saturday morning.

Emergency services dealt with a collision between a car and a lorry on the M1 near Woodall Services

An investigation into the cause of the crash is now underway.

Witnesses or anyone who saw the Vectra beforehand should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 224 of December 2.