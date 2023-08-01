Objective team support Sheffield Hallam Students in national competition

Award winning Sheffield based creative marketing agency Objective is supporting Sheffield Hallam University Students as they embark on one of the country’s top creative challenges.

Objective is a B2B creative agency which lectures on the Sheffield Hallam University MA Digital Media Management degree.

Now in its sixth year, the partnership has been awarded accredited status from the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) and provides opportunities for students to work with leading creative marketing agency experts.

And an integral part of the course is the opportunity for students to take part in the national DMA Marketing Challenge.

Objective managing director Dan Broadbent

The brief for the challenge this year is to create a 24-month B2B marketing, communications, acquisition and retention plan to launch digital technology agency DMRi’s new competition entry toll, The Entry Platform.

The Objective team have been working closely with students to develop their entries.

“Our collaboration with Sheffield Hallam University provides a fantastic opportunity for students to work with one of the UK’s leading B2B marketing agencies.” said Objective managing director Dan Broadbent.

“We are delighted that two of the groups we have supported have progressed to the national finals.

“It’s testament to the hard work of Sheffield Hallam University students that the judging panel have selected our students from hundreds of entries.

“This is not just a competition - it is actually a wonderful opportunity to display digital marketing skills on the national stage.

“The winning team may get to see their strategy being implemented by a national brand.”

“Our collaboration with Objective takes industry practice straight into the classroom,” said course leader John Hayes.

“The approach allows students to put their ideas into action through the valuable knowledge and experience that Objective brings.”

Objective has generated more than £1.5 million worth of qualified B2B sales leads on behalf of South Yorkshire businesses.

Recent significant investment in people and infrastructure, following a 35 per cent business boom in the last financial year, has seen the company place 100 per cent focus on successfully delivering B2B strategic marketing campaigns.