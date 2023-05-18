Objective supports Sheffield Mind gambling awareness campaign

Sheffield based B2B creative marketing agency Objective has worked with city charity Sheffield Mind to design and develop a video to prevent gambling harm among young people.

Objective Creative and Digital Director Carl Richardson (left) and Managing Director Dan Broadbent

Sheffield Mind is a mental Health Charity providing emotional and practical support to people in Sheffield with mental health issues.

The short film, which was shot on location in Sheffield, shares the experience of Kieren, whose love of slot machines and amusement arcades as a child developed into online gambling and a pattern of addiction that destroyed relationships, left him thousands of pounds in debt and eventually drove him to attempt suicide.

Today, as he explains in the short film, with the support of Sheffield Mind, he has been four years free of addiction, and is happily enjoying family life.

Objective Managing Director Dan Broadbent said: “We are delighted to enable Sheffield Mind to raise awareness of support available to young people at risk of gambling harm.

“As the region’s leading B2B creative marketing agency, giving back is at the heart of our organisation and we are passionate about supporting charities in our region.

“We are particularly pleased to work with Sheffield Mind as so many people benefit from their mental health and wellbeing support.”

Sheffield Mind GAPS Coordinator Lydia Kent commented: “It was a pleasure to work with Objective and we thank Objective for their support to reduce gambling-related harm for young people in Sheffield.”

The video was commissioned as part of the Gambling Awareness Project Sheffield (GAPS).

To watch the video and find out more about GAPS visit www.sheffieldmind.co.uk/gaps