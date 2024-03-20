Objective supports Roundabout’s Yorkshire Chocolate Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Yorkshire Chocolate Festival returns to a new venue, the Doubletree by Hilton Sheffield Park at Meadowhead in Sheffield, on October 19.

Live music, workshops and more than 70 stalls featuring all things chocolate will once again make the event a chocolate lover’s paradise, bringing together some of the county’s best bakers, crafters, chocolatiers and makers!

From brownies and doughnuts to hot chocolate mugs and wax melts, there promises to be something for everyone with a sweet tooth.

The Roundabout and Objective teams are looking forward to the Yorkshire Chocolate Festival

The award winning Objective team have donated time to develop the festival website and promotional strategy, designed to ensure the event generates even more funds for Roundabout.

Objective Managing Director Dan Broadbent said: “As the leading B2B creative marketing agency in the region, we are passionate about giving back to South Yorkshire communities.

“We are proud to have donated more than 2,500 strategic, creative and digital hours to charities and good causes.

“We are long time supporters of Roundabout, as we understand the difference they make to young people in our city.

“The Yorkshire Chocolate Festival is the perfect opportunity to show our support, with the added bonus of picking up tasty treats, at the festival in October.”

Objective have generated B2B sales leads worth more than £1.6 million on behalf of leading B2B clients.

