More than 5,000 digital specialists attend Brighton SEO, which is held every year at the Brighton Centre, with delegates coming from as far afield as California’s Silicon Valley.

Objective Creative and Digital director Carl Richardson headed the Sheffield team and later shared insights from the event with the South Yorkshire business community.

“We have been representing the region at Brighton SEO for many years,” said Carl.

Carl Richardson and colleague Ben Shaw at the Brighton conference

“Each year the event is bigger and better, with unique insights from the world’s biggest technology platforms and many of our digital partners.

“Our participation in the conference provides an opportunity for the Objective team to share the latest digital marketing insights with our clients in South Yorkshire.”

Objective has generated more than £1.5 million worth of qualified B2B sales leads on behalf of South Yorkshire businesses.

Recent significant investment in people and infrastructure, following a 35 per cent business boom in the last financial year, has seen the company place 100 per cent focus on successfully delivering B2B strategic marketing campaigns.

The Objective team of B2B specialists partner with hundreds of B2B clients including Assa Aboly, Kingfisher Lighting, OSO Hotwater, SIG and Turner and Townsend.