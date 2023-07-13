Award-winning Sheffield-based creative marketing agency Objective will be delivering the keynote presentation at the Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, Chamber Means Business Expo this September.

Held on Thursday September 21 at Rotherham’s New York Stadium, the expo is free to attend and gives businesses the opportunity to hear from industry experts.

This year's expo promises to be bigger and better than ever, with more than 50 exhibitors showcasing the latest products and services from a wide range of industries including marketing, IT, healthcare, finance and training.

And one of the highlights of the day will be the keynote presentation from the Objective team.

Objective Creative and Digital Director Carl Richardson (left) and Managing Director Dan Broadbent

“As Patrons of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, we are delighted to be selected to deliver the keynote presentation at one of the region’s biggest business events,” said Objective Managing Director Dan Broadbent.

“Although we are invited to speak at leading conferences throughout the UK, it’s especially pleasing to be chosen to speak at the leading expo in South Yorkshire.

“We will be supporting South Yorkshire businesses to generate more B2B sales leads.

“Our proven processes are deigned to help businesses thrive during these challenging times.

“We provide practical advice to improve the performance of B2B marketing activity.”

Objective has generated more than £1.5 million worth of qualified B2B sales leads on behalf of South Yorkshire businesses.

Recent significant investment in people and infrastructure, following a 35 per cent business boom in the last financial year, has seen the company place 100 per cent focus on successfully delivering B2B strategic marketing campaigns.

The Objective team of B2B specialists partner with hundreds of B2B clients including Assa Aboly, Kingfisher Lighting, OSO Hotwater, SIG and Turner and Townsend.