Objective MD is Chamber Means Business Keynote Speaker

The Managing Director of award winning Sheffield based B2B creative marketing agency Objective will be delivering the keynote presentation at the Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, Chamber Means Business Expo this month.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:41 BST
Held on Thursday September 21 at Rotherham’s New York Stadium, the expo is free to attend and gives businesses the opportunity to hear from industry experts.

And the keynote presentation will be delivered by Objective MD Dan Broadbent, a regular speaker at conferences, exhibitions and universities throughout the UK.

Dan will be sharing proven techniques to generate more B2B sales leads, to help both marketing teams and business owners accelerate business growth.

Objective Managing Director Dan Broadbent

“As a patron of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, I am delighted to have been selected to deliver the keynote presentation at one of the region’s biggest business events,” said Dan.

“Although I’m invited to speak at leading conferences throughout the UK, it’s especially pleasing to be chosen to deliver the keynote presentation at the leading expo in South Yorkshire.

“I will be offering advice on establishing brand value, generating more engaging content, delivering more website visits and, most importantly, converting visits into B2B sales leads.

“And we are really pleased to confirm that Expo delegates can apply to benefit from a Complimentary B2B Marketing Consultation at the event.”

Objective has generated more than £1.5 million worth of qualified B2B sales leads on behalf of South Yorkshire businesses.

Recent significant investment in people and infrastructure, following a 35 per cent business boom in the last financial year, has seen the company place 100 per cent focus on successfully delivering B2B strategic marketing campaigns.

The Objective team of B2B specialists partner with hundreds of B2B clients including Assa Aboly, Kingfisher Lighting, OSO Hotwater, SIG and Turner and Townsend.

For more on Objective visit – www.objectivecreative.com

