The managing director of award winning Sheffield based B2B creative marketing agency Objective was the keynote speaker at the Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce Chamber Means Business Expo.

The Expo, held at Rotherham’s New York Stadium, attracted more than 400 delegates and 65 exhibitors, with hundreds more businesses attending Dan Broadbent’s keynote speech on generating more B2B sales leads via a LinkedIn live stream.

Objective is the only creative marketing agency to be awarded Patron status by Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce.

“Although I’m invited to speak at expos, conferences and universities throughout the UK, I was particularly honoured to be selected as Keynote Speaker at the biggest business event in our region,” said Dan.

Objective managing director Dan Broadbent

“We were able to share best practice B2B marketing approaches with hundreds of South Yorkshire businesses.

“Businesses have already started to benefit from generating more B2B sales leads.”

As part of the day, Objective also offered ten complimentary B2B Marketing Audits to South Yorkshire businesses attending the event.

Objective has generated more than £1.75 million worth of qualified B2B sales leads on behalf of South Yorkshire businesses.

Recent significant investment in people and infrastructure, following a 35 per cent business boom in the last financial year, has seen the company place 100 per cent focus on successfully delivering B2B strategic marketing campaigns.