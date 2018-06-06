Objections to Sheffield micropub plan over disabled access

Licensing officers are objecting to a new micropub from being given the go-ahead in Sheffield because they say it has insufficient disabled access.

Andrew James Gwilliam, 38, from West Street, Barnsley has applied to Sheffield City Council to set up the new bar in Crookes - on the site of the former Iberico Cafe.

Mr Gwilliam has applied for a premises licence to Sheffield City Council to serve alcohol from 11am to 11pm Monday to Saturday and from 11am until 10.30pm on Sundays, plus extended opening until midnight on bank holidays at the venue, to be called Beagle Beers.

In a letter, licensing technician Steven Pitts stated: “I have no alternative but to make a formal representation due to the internal proposed layout and arrangements, which are unacceptable.

“Sheffield City Council encourages the provision of disabled access and facilities to licensed premises and reasonable provision must be made for people to access and use the building and its facilities.”

South Yorkshire Police had also insisted on a condition that CCTV is installed within the establishment and used at all times when the premises is open, with all footage retained for 28 days.

The force also insisted that signs were fitted to all exterior doors of the building, asking people to leave quietly to reduce noise nuisance.

A final decision will be made at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub committee on Thursday, June 14 at 10am.