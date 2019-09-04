Objections to improved village parking in Barnsley overruled by planners
Planning permission has been granted which will see a grassed area in a Barnsley park turned over for use as a car park, with one of the councillors who approved the scheme expressing surprise at objections from residents.
Barnsley Council’s stronger communities department wanted to put new car parking in Darton Park, off Church Street, but needed planning permission for the project.
Before that went to the council’s planning board six people wrote to the council, with one letter signed by 11 people and a petition of 29 names was also submitted against the development, which will provide parking for 33 vehicles.
An access track to the car park will be widened, resulting in no concerns from highways officials about pedestrians and vehicles using the same area.
Coun Caroline Makinson said: “I would have thought the village would welcome more parking.”
Coun Trevor Cave added: “It is an important development for my ward. The park, and users of the park, will benefit from it. It will also assist facilities such as the Derby and Joan club and local businesses.”
Objectors said the car park was not necessary and increased traffic would be dangerous, with the access unsuitable and the potential for increased noise and anti social behaviour which could affect residents nearby.
The application was passed unanimously.