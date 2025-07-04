Tributes have been paid to a Sheffield businessman who has passed away at the age of 87.

Ron Blake, who founded Blake Aerials (now Blake UK) passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 10.

His son, Paul, has paid tribute to his late father, saying the pair were close in both business and life, and remembered his successful career with pride, while remembering his dad as a man of the community.

Just two weeks before his passing, Ron and wife Pat celebrated their 65 year wedding anniversary with a message for His Majesty The King.

Ron also had the pleasure of singing with Dore Male Voice Choir in venues including the Vatican and Cologne Cathedral in a personal and professional life that was well lived.

Ron left school at 15 to begin work as a motor mechanic at a local garage. He later studied at night school, gaining his qualifications as an Associate Member of the Institute of the Motor Industry (AMIMI).

In 1962, following two years of National Service in the REME Light Aid Detachment (Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers), and studies at Bath College, where he earned an ONC in Mechanical Engineering, Ron began working at WH Curtis as Transport Manager. He became General Manager of its aerials subsidiary, Polar Aerials, in 1968.

Alongside his career, Ron taught evening classes in motor vehicle engineering at The Sheffield College, sharing his expertise and passion with future generations.

In 1971, Ron started his own business – originally Blake Aerials – manufacturing TV aerials. His engineering background was instrumental in designing and building the machinery used in production.

To help raise industry standards, Ron became one of the original Confederation of Aerial Industries (CAI) members and served on its board for many years.

On a personal note, Ron met Pat in 1955 at St Oswald’s Church, where they were both lifelong members. They married in 1960, having remarkably been christened on the same day at the same church. Their only son, Paul, was born in 1966 and later succeeded Ron as Managing Director.

Ron was deeply involved in his community. He and Pat proudly opened their garden as part of the National Garden Scheme, raising money for charity. He was an enthusiastic Dore and Totley Golf Club member, serving on the committee for many years, including as Greens Chairman for over a decade and Club Captain in 2002. He only stepped back when his health declined.

He also sang with the Dore Male Voice Choir, performing in venues including the Vatican and Cologne Cathedral, and was an active board member of the group until illness made participation impossible.

Ron will be sorely missed by his wife Pat, son Paul and daughter-in-law Rachel, grandchildren Matthew, Jonathan, and Sophie, and by all who knew him. His passing leaves a massive hole in their lives.

Paying his respects, Paul said: “I have had the privilege of working alongside my dad since 1991. We were extremely close – in business and in life – and this is the most difficult message I have ever had to write.

“I am sure many of you will share our sorrow at Ron’s passing.”

For those that wish to pay your final respects, the funeral details are:

Date: Tuesday 8th July 2025

Time: 12:30pm

Location: Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, 8 Abbey Lane (Also accessible via Periwood Lane), Sheffield, S8 0HN

Family flowers only, with donations gratefully received in support of St Luke’s Hospice.

Following the service, all are welcome to join the family at:

Dore & Totley Golf Club, Bradway Road, Sheffield, S17 4QR

For those unable to attend in person, the service will be available to watch via live stream: https://watch.obitus.com

Login credentials are required – please email [email protected] to receive access details.