Sheffield man Ernest Hall remembered as ‘true gentleman’ after death aged 82
Ernest Hall passed away peacefully on July 31, just months after returning to the city following more than a decade living in Cornwall.
Born on Christmas Eve in 1942 at Brook Hill, near the old Jessop Hospital, Ernest was one of seven siblings - growing up alongside four sisters and two brothers.
He spent most of his life in Sheffield, only moving away in 2013 to enjoy 12 years in Cornwall, before returning “back home” in April 2024.
In 1965, Ernest married Joyce, and this year the couple celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.
Joyce said: “A lot of his friends described him as a gentleman and a nice man. He was always helpful and friendly. As a husband, he always worked hard and was supportive.”
The couple raised three children - their daughter Deborah, born in January 1966, and twin sons Gary and Sean, born in December that same year.
Ernest was a loving grandfather to five grandchildren: Elliot David, Rebecca Jade, William Sean, Dominic Gary, and Emma Louise.
Ernest spent most of his working life as a surface grinder, later retraining as a saw doctor. He retired in December 2007 from Tyzack’s, on Shepcote Lane, a company formed by his previous employers.
Outside of work, Ernest was a keen fisherman, he also enjoyed metal detecting, short mat bowling, and, in earlier years, sequence and ballroom dancing with Joyce.
Joyce said: “He used to enjoy dancing. It was a good social life.”