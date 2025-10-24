Every day, Sheffield communities must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the The Star this week.

The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.

The Star’s death notices can be viewed and submitted to through the legacy.com website at our webpage: https://www.legacy.com/uk/obituaries/thestar-uk/browse.

The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.

1 . David Beech Passed away suddenly in hospital on October 3, aged 82. Son of the late Herbert and Elsie. Much-loved cousin of Ann and Pat, Emma, Matthew, Sean and Michelle. Uncle to Grace, Ruby and Martha. He will be sadly missed. Funeral service and cremation at City Road Crematorium on Tuesday, October 28 at 1.45pm. Flowers to C&A Reed, City Road. | Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Kath Senior Passed away peacefully in hospital on October 3, 2025, aged 84. Beloved wife of Ron. Funeral service at City Road Crematorium on Monday, October 27 at 10.15am. Family flowers only please. Kind donations to The Alzheimer's Society may be left after the service or sent direct. God bless Kath. We had 64 years of great and happy times together. Love you forever. Loving husband Ron xx | Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Joan Renshaw Married to the late Peter, loving mother to Craig, Jill and Anna, loving nan and great grandma. Died September 28, 2025. Cremation to take place at Herringthorpe Crematorium on October 24 at 11am. Donations to Kidney Research. | Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Margaret "Maggie" Birds Her funeral is to be held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Monday, October 27, 2025 at 9:45am. The family would like also that the dress code is smart casual, black is not required, and that everyone is welcome to join them afterwards at The Rising Sun, Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S11 9ND. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, will benefit Ashgate Hospice. | Submitted Photo Sales