Every day, Sheffield communities must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the The Star this week.

The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.

Margaret Watt (Nee Parkin) Aged 96, died peacefully on September 6 at home in Bradway. Former teacher at Handsworth and Meersbrook Bank Primary Schools. Loving wife of the late Eric, much loved mother of Karen and John, very dear grandmother of Ben, Sam and Emily and dear great grandmother of Eliza, Sophia and Violet. Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday, October 14 at 11.15am. Margaret's wishes were that people wore something brightly coloured. Family flowers only please, donations, if wishes, made payable to "Cancer Research UK" may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons, 14 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or made online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk

William (Billy) Hirst In loving memory of our dear Dad and Grandad, who sadly passed away on Saturday, September 13. A service to celebrate Billy's life will be held at City Road Crematorium on Thursday, October 2 at 2.30pm. Following the service, all who knew and loved him are warmly invited to join us at the Merrie Monk Pub, Manor Park Centre, to celebrate Billy's life. Flowers may be sent to JF Knight Funeral Directors, Handsworth Road.

David Aubrey Passed away suddenly on September 7, aged 64. Devoted Husband to Betty, adored father and much-loved grandfather. Funeral to be held at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel on 3rd October at 10.30am. Flowers welcome, donations to the British Heart Foundation.

4 . Maureen Wood Passed away peacefully in Westbourne House on September 18, aged 96. Former Head Mistress of Ecclesfield School. Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 3 at 3.30pm, Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel. Family flowers only please by request. Enquiries c/o Co-op Funeralcare, Bevan Way. Tel. 0114 2467971 | Submitted Photo Sales