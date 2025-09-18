Sheffield Star obituaries: Remembering loved ones with death notices submitted by you

Every day, Sheffield communities must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the The Star this week.

The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.

The Star’s death notices can be viewed and submitted to through the legacy.com website at our webpage: https://www.legacy.com/uk/obituaries/thestar-uk/browse.

The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.

1 . William Thomas Raynes Peacefully on August 26, 2025, aged 90. Beloved husband to the late Kathy, much loved father to Jennifer, Rebecca and David and a loving grandad to his seven grandchildren. Funeral service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday, October 3, 2025 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please. Any enquiries to James Heath, John Heath & Sons, 0114 272 2222. | Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Lynda Alsina Passed away peacefully on August 26, 2025, aged 76. Loving mother to Sadie and Jenny. Beloved yaya to Sienna and Fynn. Funeral service at City Road Crematorium on Monday, September 22, 2025 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, if wished donations made payable to the “Stroke Association” may be sent to James Heath, John Heath & Sons, Earsham Street, S4 7LS or made online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk | Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Jonathan Clennell Aged 89, of Millhouses, died peacefully on August 31 in hospital. Beloved husband of Sue, loving father of James and Ben, very dear step-father of Leo and Catherine. Service of Thanksgiving at Fulwood Old Chapel on Tuesday, September 23 at 11.45am. Donations if wished, made payabe to 'MAG' may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons, 14 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or made online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk | Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Marlene Charlesworth Passed away peacefully on September 6, 2025 in Chapel Lodge Care Home, aged 84. Daughter of Winfred and Joseph, loving Mum to Glen and his wife Anja, much loved Nanan to Samuel and Sister to Cynthia, Carol and Gloria. Funeral service and cremation on Monday, September 29, City Road Crematorium at 3.15pm followed by a wake at the Old Rectory, St Mary's Church at Handsworth. Family flowers only please. Donations to NSPCC are welcome. | Submitted Photo Sales