Sheffield Star obituaries: Remembering loved ones with death notices submitted by you

Every day, Sheffield communities must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.
Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the The Star this week.
The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.
The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.
1. Susan Elaine Hayes (née Pinder)
Sadly taken from us on Wednesday, August 27 2025 at the far too young age of 69. Loving wife of Norman and devoted and loving mum of Robert and Michael. She is so sadly missed. Our lives will never be the same.
Funeral service to be held at Chester Crematorium, Blacon on Friday, September 12 2025 at 10.40am. All enquiries to
Busby and Kane Funeral Directors, 42 Chester Road East, Shotton. Flintshire. Tel - 01244 638818. | Submitted
2. Carol Marshall (née Hopkins)
Passed away on August 4, 2025, aged 75.
Beloved wife of David and a loving Mum to David and Jo. Funeral service and cremation on Monday, September 25, Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium at 11.15am.
Flowers or donations for Diabetes UK are welcome. All enquiries please to Jeremy Neal Funeral Directors 17-19 Morrell Street Maltby S66 7LL Tel: 01709 815959. | Submitted
3. Anne Youle (née Wragg)
Peacefully at home on September 1, aged 77.
Loving wife to the late Kenneth, much-loved mother to Kevin and Graham, beloved mother-in-law to Diane and Lucy and a wonderful nannie to Eleanor, Thomas, Isabella and Arthur. Funeral service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday, September 23 at 9.45am. Family flowers only please. If wished, donations made payable to the “Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity” may be sent to James Heath, John Heath & Sons, Earsham Street, S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk | Submitted
4. Brian Downes
Peacefully in Allison House on August 28, Brian aged 86. Beloved husband of the late Irene, much loved dad of Christopher and the late Richard, father in law of Jayne, an adored grandad of Tegan and Ethan, and a cherished brother of the late Sylvia.
Brian shall be deeply and sorely missed by all. Service and cremation to take place on Thursday, September 25 in The Chapel of St Bede, Teesside Crematorium at 11am.
Would friends please meet at the crematorium chapel. Family flowers only please by request.
Donations in lieu if so desired to Dementia UK. A collection box shall be available after the service. All enquiries to Irene Jessop Funeral Service, Luke House, 81, 83 Lanehouse Road, Thornaby, TS17 8AF. Tel: 01642 601736. | Submitted