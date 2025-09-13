Sheffield Star obituaries: Remembering loved ones with death notices submitted by you

4 . Brian Downes

Peacefully in Allison House on August 28, Brian aged 86. Beloved husband of the late Irene, much loved dad of Christopher and the late Richard, father in law of Jayne, an adored grandad of Tegan and Ethan, and a cherished brother of the late Sylvia. Brian shall be deeply and sorely missed by all. Service and cremation to take place on Thursday, September 25 in The Chapel of St Bede, Teesside Crematorium at 11am. Would friends please meet at the crematorium chapel. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu if so desired to Dementia UK. A collection box shall be available after the service. All enquiries to Irene Jessop Funeral Service, Luke House, 81, 83 Lanehouse Road, Thornaby, TS17 8AF. Tel: 01642 601736. | Submitted