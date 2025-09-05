Sheffield Star obituaries: Remembering loved ones with death notices submitted by you

Every day, Sheffield communities must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the The Star this week.

The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.

The Star’s death notices can be viewed and submitted to through the legacy.com website at our webpage: https://www.legacy.com/uk/obituaries/thestar-uk/browse.

The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.

1 . Martyn Johnson Sadly passed away on August 22, 2025 aged 82. His funeral service is to take place at Holy Trinity Church, Wentworth on Friday, September 12 at 1pm. Any donations given in lieu of flowers are most gratefully received for the Teenage Cancer Trust. The family warmly invite guests to the George and Dragon, Wentworth for refreshments after the service. | Submitted Photo Sales

2 . John Brian Howgate Suddenly passed on August 26, 2025, aged 69. Much loved brother of Peter and the late Audrey. Service to be held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium Periwood Lane, S8 0HP, on September 17, 2025 at 2pm. Family flowers only, donation box will be provided at service for a Cancer Charity. | Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Kim Walters Aged 54 died peacefully on August 20 at home in Norfolk Park. Loving mother of Makeeta, Isaac, Ziah, Shamane, Kizzilah and Kyroe, much loved nanny of Ellena, Arrel & Delilah, very dear sister of Julie, Neil, Craig & devoted twin of Gail and dear daughter of Hazel and the late Derek. Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Saturday, September 13 at 11.15am. Flowers or donations, if wished, made payable to “St. Luke’s Hospice” may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons 14, Earsham Street, S4 7LS or made online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk | Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Ralph Browes Passed away peacefully on Monday, August 18 2025, aged 86. Much-loved husband to Ann, caring dad to Sean and Karen, adored Grandy to Cameron, Ross and Evie, and father in law to Kathy. Ralph will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to be held at St Peter's Church, Elworth, on Monday, September 15 at 11am, followed by private committal at Crewe Crematorium. Family flowers only, all donations gratefully received to The Christie Foundation in loving memory of Ralph. All enquiries to:- Peter Forshaw Funeral Services, 37a Middlewich Road, Sandbach, CW11 1DH Tel - 01270762230 | Submitted Photo Sales