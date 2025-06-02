Every day, communities in Sheffield must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Star this week.

The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.

The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.

John Edwin Kenward Aged 87 years. Died peacefully on 3rd May at home in Millhouses. Loving husband of Mary and a much loved father, grandfather and great grandfather. Private cremation. Thanksgiving service at St Andrew's, Psalter Lane Church on Tuesday 17th June at 11.15am. No flowers please. Donations if wished, made payable to 'British Heart Foundation' may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath and Sons, 14 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or made online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk

Bessie Carr (Hancock) We are saddened to announce the passing of Bessie. She died at Treliske Hospital, Truro, Cornwall on Friday 9th of May aged 95, newsagents (retired) formerly from High Green, Sheffield. Beloved wife of the late Norman Carr, much loved mum of Susan, Stewart and Laraine and grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.

Mona Wareing Of Norfolk Park Passed away on 12th April 2025, aged 94. A much loved cousin. Funeral service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 4th June at 1.15pm. No flowers by request.

Edwin Shepherd It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr Edwin Shepherd, aged 90 on 3rd May. The service will take place at St Thomas More Church, 3rd June at 10.30am, followed by a final farewell at 11.30 at Grenoside Crematorium.