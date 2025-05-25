Every day, communities in Sheffield must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Star this week.

The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.

The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.

1 . Margaret Gouldsbrough Passed away 14th April 2025, aged 93 years. Wife to the late John, Mother of Dave and Rob Phillips, Grandma to Laura, Harry, Ed and Ollie. Funeral service will be held at Christ Church, Stocksbridge on Friday 6th June at 12.30pm followed by committal at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please. Any donations in Margaret’s honour to Christ Church Stocksbridge would be appreciated. Enquiries to T W Birks and Son, 100 Manchester Road, Deepcar, Sheffield, S36 2RE 0114 2885555. | Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Gillian Mitchell Sadly passed away on 6th April 2025, aged 77 years old. Her funeral will be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on Tuesday 20th May 2025 at 11.10am. Any donations wishing to be left in Gillian's memory will go to Ashgate Hospice. B Hattersley & Sons, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2BA 01246 232820 | Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Esme Margaret Mawe (nee Bullifent) Passed away peacefully at home on 25th April, aged 92 years. Loving Mum to Lorraine & Nigel and Mum-in-law to Michael & Jill. Proud and devoted Grandma and Great-Grandma. She will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends. Funeral service to take place at St James' Church, Norton on Friday 23rd May at 1.30pm, followed by cremation at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium at 2.45pm. For further information please visit: www.peacefunerals.co.uk/tributes-donations | National World Photo Sales

4 . Kathryn Sandra “Kate” Hannam Peacefully on 24th April 2025 in the Royal Hallamshire Hospital. Funeral Service to be held at Lomas Hall, Stannington on Tuesday 27th May at 10am. Followed by reception. Family flowers only please. Donations to MIND Sheffield, via WoodFuneral.co.uk | National World Photo Sales