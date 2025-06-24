Every day, Sheffield communities must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.
Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the The Star this week.
The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.
The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.
1. Ann Lennon
Passed away on Monday 26th May (aged 84).
Wife of John Lennon, Mother of Jackie, Marie, John and Helen. Nannan to James, Adam, Rosie, Simon, Hannah, Lucas and Jenny and great Nannan to Joshua.
| Submitted
2. David Wickham
Passed away in hospital on 16th April 2025, aged 79 years.
Funeral service at City Road Crematorium on Friday, 27th June at 10.15 am.
Enquiries to W Simpson & Son - 0114 2723928. | National World
3. Alan Vincent Farnell
Passed away peacefully at Willow Cottage, Woodland View Care Home on 21st May 2025 aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of Mary, father of Clare, Paul and David, father in law of Guy, Claire and Marie, grandfather of Josie, Martha, Matthew, Daniel, Evie and Michael.
Requiem Mass to take place at Our Lady of Beauchief and St Thomas of Canterbury, Meadowhead on Thursday 26th June at 1.00pm
followed by committal at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium at 2.00pm.
No flowers please but donations in lieu for The Archer Project and Langsett Advice Centre, may be given on the day or sent c/o
G&M Lunt, 1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield S8 0GB. Requiescat in Pace | National World
4. Barry Hamer
Passed away peacefully on the 18th May, aged 97.
Beloved husband of 55 years to the late Margaret. Loving dad to Anthony, Kathleen and Douglas. Adored by 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Barry worked for British Rail as a conductor guard. He retired in 1993 after 44 years of service.
A humanist service will take place on 25th June, 10:15am at City Road Crematorium. Followed by a celebration of life at The Phoenix, High Lane, S12 3XF. Please wear the colours you wish. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Barry to any charity of our choice.
| National World
