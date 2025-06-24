3 . Alan Vincent Farnell

Passed away peacefully at Willow Cottage, Woodland View Care Home on 21st May 2025 aged 75 years. Beloved husband of Mary, father of Clare, Paul and David, father in law of Guy, Claire and Marie, grandfather of Josie, Martha, Matthew, Daniel, Evie and Michael. Requiem Mass to take place at Our Lady of Beauchief and St Thomas of Canterbury, Meadowhead on Thursday 26th June at 1.00pm followed by committal at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium at 2.00pm. No flowers please but donations in lieu for The Archer Project and Langsett Advice Centre, may be given on the day or sent c/o G&M Lunt, 1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield S8 0GB. Requiescat in Pace | National World