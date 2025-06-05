Every day, Sheffield communities must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.
Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the The Star this week.
The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.
The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.
1. John Ellis
Passed away suddenly on 15th May 2025 at Northern General Hospital, Sheffield, aged 74 years.
Beloved Husband of Denise, loved Dad of Richard and Ryan and loving Grandad to Liam and Emily.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 19th June at City Road Crematorium at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to PDSA.
All enquiries to: Michael Fogg Funeral Directors, 15 Kilvington Ave, Sheffield S13 8AD Tel: 0114 265 3000
He bade no one his last farewell,
He said goodbye to none,
The Heavenly gates were opened,
A loving voice said "Come,"
I often sit and think of you,
The things you used to say,
I wonder why you had to die,
Without a chance to say goodbye,
Though out of sight, you're ever,
Still missed, loved, still mine,
You will live with me in memory,
Until the end of time. | Supplied
2. Carole Pickering
Mrs. Carole Pickering passed away at home on the 17th May, aged 84.
Born in Sheffield, she spent the last 52 years in Clowne and worked as a telephonist before retiring.
Her hobbies included gardening, knitting and sewing.
Pre-deceased by her husband, Harry.
Carole leaves behind daughter Karen, son Simon and grandchildren Jack, Nina and Sacha.
The funeral service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday June 11th at 1:10pm.
Family flowers only.
All enquiries to: Porter's Funeral Directors, Brookfield House, Station Road, Clowne, S32 4RW.
Tel: 01246 570862 | Submitted
3. Harry Rigney
Passed away peacefully at Cairn Home, Crosspool, on 17th May 2025, aged 97.
Funeral service to take place at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel, on Friday 20th June at 11:30am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cairn Home.
Born 19th August 1927 to Alice and Frederick Rigney.
Married to Evelyn Joel : August 1947.
Harry will be dearly missed by all, family and friends.
All enquiries to John Fairest Funeralcare 0114 2343129.
| Supplied
4. Jeannette Aldworth (née Jones)
Passed away peacefully on 17th May 2025, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife to the late Thomas, loving mum to Louise and Jenny, sons-in-law Andrew and Michael, treasured granny to Tom, Gabby, Faye, Robbie and Harry and great-granny to Henry.
Funeral service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday, 6th June at 1.15 pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Botanical Gardens in lieu of flowers may be left after the service.
Much loved and missed. | National World
