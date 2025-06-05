1 . John Ellis

Passed away suddenly on 15th May 2025 at Northern General Hospital, Sheffield, aged 74 years. Beloved Husband of Denise, loved Dad of Richard and Ryan and loving Grandad to Liam and Emily. Funeral service will take place on Thursday 19th June at City Road Crematorium at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to PDSA. All enquiries to: Michael Fogg Funeral Directors, 15 Kilvington Ave, Sheffield S13 8AD Tel: 0114 265 3000 He bade no one his last farewell, He said goodbye to none, The Heavenly gates were opened, A loving voice said "Come," I often sit and think of you, The things you used to say, I wonder why you had to die, Without a chance to say goodbye, Though out of sight, you're ever, Still missed, loved, still mine, You will live with me in memory, Until the end of time. | Supplied