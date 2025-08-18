Every day, Sheffield communities must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.
1. Ernest Hall
Died at home aged 82 on 31st July 2025.
Dearly loved Husband, Father, Father in Law, Grandad, Brother, Brother in Law and Uncle.
Funeral to be held at Grenoside Crematorium on Tuesday, 2nd September 2025 at 1pm.
Family flowers only. Donations gratefully accepted for Macmillan Cancer Support and Parkinson’s UK.
Any enquiries to Wombwell Funeral Services, 25 Park Street, Wombwell, Barnsley, S73 0HQ
Tel: 01226 750053 | Submitted
2. John Swynnerton
Son of the late Sir Roger and Lady Swynnerton, husband of the late Elizabeth and brother of Charles.
A loving father to Matthew, father-in-law to Rachael and beloved grandfather to Louis and Henry.
At his request, there was a small private natural burial at Apperknowle.
John had many friends and colleagues in Sheffield from his time working as a chartered accountant at Coopers & Lybrand, Aurora, SIG Plc and as Treasurer of the Botanical Gardens.
A celebration of John's life will take place in Sheffield in September.
For details, contact: [email protected] | Submitted
3. Linda Walker
Aged 65, peacefully on 18th July at home. Formerly of Catherine Street, Pitsmoor.
Much loved mum of Donna, Paul, Kelly and Duane, very dear mother in law of Louise and Beth and a dearly loved nan and great nan.
Service at City Road Crematorium on Friday 22nd August at 11am.
Enquiries to Jason Heath, John Heath and Sons. | Submitted
4. Elizabeth Alice Brown
Aged 92, peacefully on July 25th in Henleigh Hall Care Home, formerly of Mitchell Road. Retired infant school teacher at Firshill.
Much loved sister of David and a very dear sister-in-law, auntie and great auntie.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday 15th August at 9.45am.
Enquiries to Jason Heath, John Heath and Sons. | Submitted