2 . John Swynnerton

Son of the late Sir Roger and Lady Swynnerton, husband of the late Elizabeth and brother of Charles. A loving father to Matthew, father-in-law to Rachael and beloved grandfather to Louis and Henry. At his request, there was a small private natural burial at Apperknowle. John had many friends and colleagues in Sheffield from his time working as a chartered accountant at Coopers & Lybrand, Aurora, SIG Plc and as Treasurer of the Botanical Gardens. A celebration of John's life will take place in Sheffield in September. For details, contact: [email protected] | Submitted