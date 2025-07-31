Every day, Sheffield communities must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the The Star this week.

The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.

The Star’s death notices can be viewed and submitted to through the legacy.com website at our webpage: https://www.legacy.com/uk/obituaries/thestar-uk/browse.

The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.

1 . Lurline Naomi (Lola) Madden (née Ford) Peacefully on 1st July, aged 88. Beloved wife of the late Victor and a much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Service at Church of God of Prophecy, Duke Street on Friday 15th August at 11:00am, followed by interment at City Road Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to John Heath and Sons, Earsham Street. | Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Raymond Neville Hunter Passed away peacefully on 9th July 2025, aged 90. Beloved husband of Jean, loving dad of Alison and Susan, much loved grandad of Brooke, Harley, Louie and Freddie and dear father-in-law of Pete and Mark. Funeral service is to be held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, on Wednesday 30th July at 10.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for: ‘Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice’ may be given at the service or forwarded c/o: W. J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors, 166 Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield, S12 2AQ. Tel: (0114) 239 0632. | Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Gerald Yeomans Formerly of Sheffield. Passed away peacefully on Friday 4th July, aged 94. Much-loved Father to Susan and David, Uncle, Brother in law, Father in law and friend to many. Much-loved and dearly missed by all. Funeral service to be held at the East Riding Crematorium on Friday 25th July, 2025 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Sheffield Children's Hospital. Enquiries to Unsworth Funeral Service 01723 861749. | Submitted Photo Sales

4 . David Charles Blake Passed away peacefully at The Limes Care Home on 8th June 2025, aged 77. A truly good man who touched many lives. He will be deeply missed. | Submitted Photo Sales