Mr John Varney, late of Chesterfield Road, Matlock has sadly passed away in Chesterfield Royal Hospital aged 76. Born in Sheffield, John lived locally for 46 years. John began his career in Sheffield, working for British Gas, later taking many roles within the company based in Mansfield, Matlock, Leeds, Nottingham and Leicester. He was also a visiting lecturer at Sheffield Hallam Business School, later becoming full time at Sheffield, Nottingham Trent and Northumbria Business Schools. During that time, John was involved in the startup of business projects for the EU and World Bank based in Prague and Belgrade for over 12 years. He also worked in Malaysia and Kazakhstan on many other projects before retiring back to Matlock in 2012. John’s hobbies included photography, birdwatching, travel, and family holidays to France, Italy, Yorkshire and the Northumberland Coast. John leaves his wife Marie, son Dominic and granddaughters Imogen and Jenny. Funeral service to be held at Our Lady & St Joseph’s Catholic Church on Wednesday 30th July 2025 at 11am followed by interment at Darley Dale Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations if desired are invited for UNICEF Gaza Children's Appeal and may be sent c/o Thomas Greatorex and Sons, 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock, DE4 3BU (01629) 582470 | Submitted