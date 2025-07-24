Every day, Sheffield communities must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.
Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the The Star this week.
The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.
1. Adrienne Mary Nixon (née Low)
Passed away peacefully after a short illness on June 11, 2025, aged 80.
Loving mother to David, Phil and Janice and doting grandma to Harry, Olivia and Otto. A well respected Deacon within the Sheffield Methodist Circuit and keen volunteer for many organisations, she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral Service to take place at Stephen Hill Methodist Church on Thursday 31st July 2025 at 11.30am followed by refreshments. For further information please visit https://adriennenixon.muchloved.com/ | Submitted
2. John Varney
Mr John Varney, late of Chesterfield Road, Matlock has sadly passed away in Chesterfield Royal Hospital aged 76.
Born in Sheffield, John lived locally for 46 years. John began his career in Sheffield, working for British Gas, later taking many roles within the company based in Mansfield, Matlock, Leeds, Nottingham and Leicester.
He was also a visiting lecturer at Sheffield Hallam Business School, later becoming full time at Sheffield, Nottingham Trent and Northumbria Business Schools.
During that time, John was involved in the startup of business projects for the EU and World Bank based in Prague and Belgrade for over 12 years. He also worked in Malaysia and Kazakhstan on many other projects before retiring back to Matlock in 2012.
John’s hobbies included photography, birdwatching, travel, and family holidays to France, Italy, Yorkshire and the Northumberland Coast.
John leaves his wife Marie,
son Dominic and granddaughters Imogen and Jenny. Funeral service to be held at Our Lady & St Joseph’s Catholic Church on Wednesday 30th July 2025 at 11am followed by interment at Darley Dale Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired are invited for UNICEF Gaza Children's Appeal and may be sent c/o
Thomas Greatorex and Sons, 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock, DE4 3BU (01629) 582470 | Submitted
3. Peter Curtain
Passed away peacefully on the 21st June, aged 79 at the Northern General Hospital. Devoted partner to Kim of 30 years. Also brother to Tony and sister Mary and the late David and Joe. The Funeral Service is on Thursday 24th July at 1pm, City Road Crematorium, (Old Chapel). | Submitted
4. Barbara Matthews
Passed away on June 10, 2025, aged 89. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Service and cremation will take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday 18th July at 11.15am. No flowers, but donations to Mum's chosen charity. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Newbold, Chesterfield Tel: 01246 941536 | Submitted
