Every day, Sheffield communities must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the The Star this week.

The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.

Raymond Ashton Passed away peacefully at Arron View Residential Home, June 19, aged 94. Loving father and grandfather, husband to the late Jean, Raymond will be dearly missed by all those close to him. Funeral service to take place at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel, Tuesday, July 15 at 11:30am followed by wake at Clockhouse Tea Rooms, Grenoside. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arron View Residential Home. All enquiries to John Fairest Funeralcare 0114 2343129.

Keith Ramsdale (Bakewell, formerly of Bradwell and Hathersage) Sadly, passed away on June 12, 2025, aged 87. Dearly loved and missed by his daughter, his family and many friends. Keith's funeral service will take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday, July 16 at 2pm. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired can be made to The Royal British Legion & Dementia UK via our website at www.Mettamfunerals.co.uk. Enquiries to J.W & J Mettam Funeral Directors, Ambrose House, Granby Croft, Bakewell, Derbyshire, DE45 1ET.

John 'Denis' Arnold Passed away on June 13, aged 83. Much loved husband to the late Nora, a loving dad, grandad and great grandad - he will be missed. Funeral service and interment at St Swithin's Church, Holmesfield on Friday, July 18 at 1pm. For further information please visit www.peacefunerals.co.uk/tributes-donations

Janice Norris Passed away peacefully on the June 11, aged 81. Devoted wife to Brian, adored mother and mother-in-law to Paul, Andrew and Dawn. Also much loved grandmother to Holly, Kimberley, Laura and Amber. Funeral service to be held at City Road chapel on Thursday 10th July at 10.15am, followed by burial in the cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations can be made in memory of Janice to Dementia UK.